Yearender: 2023's biggest and wackiest fashion moments that went viral online

As 2023 draws to a close, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the fashion landscape of 2023 that has been anything but conventional. From optical illusion boots to towel skirts, the year has seen a surge of eccentric styles and viral moments that captivated the online world. In the era of TikTok and Instagram, fashion's biggest names, from Louis Vuitton to MAC Cosmetics, have made headlines for their audacious creations and unexpected collaborations. Here's a deep dive into the most talked-about fashion moments that defined the year.

Astro Boy Boots

MSCHF Sneakers, a subsidiary of the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF, made a statement with the creation of the Big Red Boot, paying homage to the Japanese manga Astro Boy. Weighing over a kilo each, these supersized boots, designed to be impractical with a touch of irony, sold out within minutes of launch. The trend of jumbo sneakers continued with Italian label Marni's BigFoot 2.0, further proving that in 2023, bigger was indeed better in the world of footwear.

Louis Vuitton's Optical Illusion Boots

Louis Vuitton took a bold step into the world of "ugly" shoes with its Optical Illusion Boots. Debuting at the Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, these boots, shaped like a leg complete with stilettos, embraced the unconventional and rode the wave of the ugly shoe trend. Crafted in calfskin leather with hand-painted details, the boots come in knee and ankle-high variants, retailing at $2,500. The viral potential of these boots proves that fashion's fascination with the peculiar is far from over.

Balenciaga's Towel Skirt

Balenciaga, known for pushing fashion boundaries, introduced a unisex towel skirt that quickly became a hot topic in the fashion world. Priced at a staggering $925, this unique garment, adorned with the brand's logo, sparked a flurry of memes. Notably, Swedish furniture giant IKEA joined the fun by playfully throwing "shade" at Balenciaga and posting a picture of a model posing in a bath towel.

Miu Miu's Balletcore Trend

2023 witnessed the rise of "balletcore," marked by hyper-feminine aesthetic, soft colour tones, and classic silhouettes. Italian luxury brand Miu Miu's Fall/Winter campaign featuring ballet flats gained over 200 million views on TikTok, contributing to a 39 per cent increase in online searches for the brand. While Miu Miu embraced balletcore, Alaïa secured the title of "shoe of the year" with its mesh ballet flats, solidifying the trend's impact on the fashion scene.

Christian Cowan's Lost Ball of Fur

British designer Christian Cowan brought humour to the runway during Paris Fashion Week with a runway moment featuring model Mi'jon Woods in a supersized ball of fur. The playful spectacle turned viral when Woods, hindered by the oversized fur, lost her way on the ramp, ultimately crashing into the front row and musician Sam Smith. The mishap turned Woods into an overnight sensation.

Barbie's Birkenstocks

Birkenstock, known for its comfort, embraced a fashionable twist with the release of the Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Vegan Leather Sandals. Priced at ₹10,990 in India, the pale pink pair gained immense popularity, fueled by its association with actor Margot Robbie's film Barbie released in July. The marketing campaign, coupled with celebrity endorsements, notably from Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Anushka Sharma, contributed to a significant sales boost, potentially impacting Birkenstock's IPO when it went public in October.

Balenciaga's white sports socks stilettos

This year, Balenciaga sold stilettos that look like £7.99 white sports socks for a whopping £1,200. The polyamide material the stilettos are crafted from is the same material used to make the sports socks and, moreover, the heels don't even have the Balenciaga branding. Its ribbed knit effect resembles casual sports socks. On the site, the stilettos are available in sizes three to eight.

Doja Cat at Schiaparelli

Doja Cat flaunted her impeccable, other-worldly and unique fashion sense at the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Week 2023, held in July this year. Covered in red paint, glitter, and over 30,000 blood-red Swarovski crystals, the Grammy Award winner arrived in style for the fashion show and made everyone gasp.

Floating gowns from Viktor & Rolf

With some bizarre-looking topsy-turvy dresses, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren made fashion look fun at the Intercontinental Le Grand hotel in Paris in July during Paris Haute Couture Week 2023. The floating gowns were the highlights of the fashion week.

Jared Leto's Met Gala look

Jared Leto as a giant Choupette (Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet who inherited a vast fortune) made headlines for weeks and months. In his giant white cat costume, he encapsulated the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at this year's Met Gala.