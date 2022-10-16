World Spine Day 2022: Tips to keep your spine strong and healthy

If you find yourself constantly suffering from neck or back pain, trust me, you are not alone. There are millions of people who experience pain because they do not maintain a healthy spine and are often careless about their posture, which eventually affects their quality of life. To prevent the same from happening, you must make some necessary lifestyle changes and maintain a healthy and happy spine.

Here we have listed various lifestyle tactics and practices that can help you revive your spine to optimal health! Read on.

Targetted simple exercises

Take out 10 minutes every day to perform some spine-strengthening exercises. Start with some neck stretches then move on to some back exercises that help improve the health of the cervical spine.

Deep belly breathing

To perform deep belly breathing, place your hands on your abdominal area and feel your belly move as you inhale and exhale while sitting in a good posture. This will help you enable the spinal nerves to move within the spinal channels, reducing pain and providing a sense of well-being.

Maintain healthy weight

Those extra kilos you gain by overeating or unhealthy eating habits can place undue physical stress on your spine. And, it can also result in additional physical conditions that may further affect your spine and intensify existing issues.

Eat healthy

Anything that you eat can directly impact your spine. A healthy diet must consist of lean proteins, healthy fats and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables to build a lean body and muscles that support the spine. You can also take a multivitamin supplement along with a B-complex and Omega-3s to decrease pain in the nerves of the spine.

Do not heavy lift without support

Use the correct technique while lifting at the gym. Keep your back straight, bend the knees, and recruit the power of the legs to complete the lift. Always wear support if you are going for deadlifts.

Go for yoga

Yoga helps with flexibility, spine health and strengthening the muscles. There are various asanas that help with back and neck pain. And, when you do it regularly, the results last for longer.

Use firm mattress

Buy a mattress that’s firm enough to support your spine, rather than an old, soft mattress that allows the spine to sag. There're special mattresses available in the market that are specially made for people with spine issues.