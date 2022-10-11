All you need to know about latest TikTok trend Skin Cycling

Almost every day, a new trend takes over social media and leaves us eager to try out new products, hacks and trends. This season, semi-dewy skin remained people's favourite and many preferred naturally beautiful skin with the least amount of makeup. To achieve a naturally lit-from-within glow, dermatologists and influencers flooded social media with a ton of advice. And, as a result, we got introduced to 'Skin Cycling'.

Wondering what this new TikTok trend is all about? Here's a guide!

What is Skin Cycling?

So many people believe that applying layers and layers of products on their skin can fix all of their skin issues. But when they start experimenting with ingredient combinations that are irritating and damaging to their skin, they regret wasting all of that money and time for nothing but a bad breakout or some rashes. This is when the dermatologists suggest them to take the less-is-better approach. This is where Skin Cycling comes into play.

Skin Cycling is a deliberate and strategic way to alter your skincare routine for the best results and zero side effects. It involves reducing the use of active ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, and vitamin C in beauty routines. Essentially, it’s a four-night skincare cycle that involves a night of exfoliation, a night of retinoid use, and two consecutive nights of recovery to give your skin a break before you repeat the process all over again.

This helps your skin reap the maximum benefits of active ingredients without going overboard or causing potential damage or irritation to the skin.

Benefits

Helps reap maximum benefits from skincare products

Reduces the chance of potential irritation or skin barrier damage

How does it work?

Start the four-day cycle with exfoliation. Use any chemical exfoliator (not physical) before going to bed. After exfoliating, apply a fragrance-free moisturiser that focuses on barrier repair. Make sure that the cream is not too heavy or greasy, as it may cause irritation when mixed with an exfoliant.

On day two, apply a small amount of retinol to your skin after cleansing. It triggers collagen and speeds up cell turnover to improve skin issues like texture, hyperpigmentation, and acne. Do not use any other chemical with retinol to avoid irritation.

For the next two days, do not use any exfoliant or active ingredient on your skin. Let your skin recover for at least 48 hours.