World Mental Health Day 2023: 10 tips for couples dealing with infertility to boost their mental health

Infertility is not only a matter of biological function, but also a complex emotional journey. The desire to have children is a fundamental aspect of human existence, and infertility is a deeply distressing experience that affects millions of couples worldwide. It's a condition that can have a profound impact on a couple's mental health, often leading to feelings of sadness, frustration, and despair.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infertility affects approximately 10-15 per cent of couples globally, making it a significant global health concern, underscoring the importance of addressing the mental health aspects of infertility.

Infertility can have numerous causes, including hormonal imbalances, structural issues in the reproductive system, genetic factors, and lifestyle factors such as smoking or obesity. Identifying the root cause can be a demanding process, as it may require extensive medical testing and invasive procedures, adding to the couple's distress. The emotional toll of infertility can manifest in various ways. Couples may experience a range of symptoms, including:

• A pervasive feeling of sadness, hopelessness, and despair.

• Persistent worry about fertility treatments, the future, and the impact on their relationship which can lead to anxiety disorders.

• The relentless pressure of medical procedures, financial burdens, and the uncertainty of outcomes can lead to chronic stress, which can have physical and emotional consequences.

• Couples may blame themselves or each other for their infertility, leading to feelings of guilt and shame, even though infertility is often due to factors beyond their control.

• Many couples struggling with infertility isolate themselves from social situations to evade uncomfortable questions or reminders of their struggle, leading to further feelings of loneliness and despair.

Addressing the mental health aspects of infertility is crucial to providing comprehensive care for couples facing this challenging journey. Fortunately, there has been a growing recognition of the mental health challenges associated with infertility. More healthcare professionals are integrating psychological support into infertility treatments. Counselling, support groups, and therapy options are more widely available to couples struggling with infertility.

Strategies for Coping with the Mental Health Impact of Infertility

• Seek professional help: Consult a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counsellor, to help cope with emotional distress.

• Join support groups: Connecting with others facing similar challenges can provide valuable emotional support.

• Practice self-care: Prioritise self-care activities like meditation, yoga, or exercise to reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

• Set boundaries: Establish boundaries with well-meaning friends and family to protect your emotional space.

• Educate yourselves: Understanding the medical aspects of infertility can help reduce anxiety and provide a sense of control.

• Explore alternative options: Adoption, surrogacy, or fostering may offer alternative paths to parenthood that can alleviate the emotional burden of infertility.

• Focus on your relationship: Infertility can strain relationships, so try to maintain open communication and seek couples' therapy if needed.

• Limit social media exposure: Comparing your journey to others on social media can lead to feelings of inadequacy. Limit your exposure to such triggers.

• Set realistic expectations: Accept that setbacks are part of the journey and that your emotional responses are valid.

• Take breaks: Sometimes, stepping away from fertility treatments can provide much-needed mental relief.

Couples facing infertility must recognise that the emotional challenges they encounter are entirely valid and should not be underestimated. The symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress, guilt, and isolation can be overwhelming, but there is hope. While infertility is a struggle, with the right support and strategies, couples can find the strength to navigate this challenging journey while preserving their mental health and strengthening their relationship.

Seeking professional help, joining support groups, practising self-care, and maintaining open communication within your relationship are key steps in navigating the emotional path of infertility. Furthermore, exploring alternative options and setting realistic expectations can provide a sense of empowerment and control.

(With inputs from Dr Muskaan Chhabra, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lajpat Nagar)

