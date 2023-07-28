World Hepatitis Day 2023: The silent killer and how it can be silenced

Hepatitis C is a formidable virus that silently attacks the liver, causing inflammation, scarring, and long-term damage. Despite being curable in most cases, it often goes unnoticed until complications arise. Understanding the transmission, symptoms, and potential complications of Hepatitis C is crucial for timely diagnosis and effective treatment to prevent severe consequences.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) is primarily transmitted through blood contact. Intravenous drug use, poorly sterilised medical equipment, and blood transfusions before rigorous screening were major sources of transmission in the past. Today, with improved screening processes and public awareness, these routes have become less common.

While sexual transmission is possible, the risk is relatively low compared to other hepatitis viruses, such as Hepatitis B. It is important to practice safe sex and use barrier protection to reduce the risk of transmission.

When HCV enters the body, it can cause an acute infection with symptoms similar to the flu. However, it often goes undiagnosed because the symptoms can be mild or non-specific. Approximately 10–20 per cent of people infected with HCV will naturally clear the virus without any specific treatment.

The real danger lies in the remaining 80 per cent who develop chronic HCV infections. Chronic HCV can last a lifetime if left untreated and can lead to severe liver damage, making it imperative to identify and treat it early.

Hepatitis C is often referred to as the "Silent Killer" because it can silently wreak havoc on the liver without noticeable symptoms for years. This is particularly concerning because by the time symptoms manifest, significant liver damage may have occurred, leading to life-threatening complications.

When symptoms do appear, they may include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain, rashes on the body, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. However, these symptoms can be attributed to various other conditions, leading to a delayed diagnosis.

Without proper treatment, chronic HCV can progress to severe complications, including cirrhosis of the liver, liver failure, and even liver cancer. Cirrhosis is characterised by the irreversible scarring of the liver tissue, impairing its ability to function properly. This condition can eventually lead to liver failure, where the liver loses its ability to carry out essential bodily functions. Furthermore, long-term inflammation and damage increase the risk of liver cancer.

Timely diagnosis and treatment are vital to preventing the progression of HCV and its life-threatening complications. Screening tests are available to detect HCV antibodies, which indicate exposure to the virus. If the antibodies are detected, additional tests are conducted to confirm the presence of an active infection and assess the level of liver damage.

Also read: 4 things leaders can do to promote a healthy work environment

Fortunately, medical advancements have made HCV highly curable. Antiviral medications, often taken for several weeks to several months, have shown remarkable success rates in clearing the virus from the body. Early treatment can prevent the development of severe liver damage and reduce the risk of complications.

Prevention plays a crucial role in combating Hepatitis C. Public awareness about the modes of transmission, practising safe sex, and avoiding sharing needles or personal items that may come into contact with blood are essential preventive measures.

Moreover, screening blood donors and ensuring proper sterilisation procedures in medical settings have significantly reduced the transmission of HCV through blood transfusions or medical procedures.

(Inputs by Dr Vikrant Kale, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Interventional Endoscopist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi, Pune)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE