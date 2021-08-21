Watch: Lizzo playing 'Rumors' on flute is beyond beautiful!

After bashing trolls for spewing venom on the Internet over her weight and overall looks, Lizzo is back with a bang!



No, she isn't addressing any social media issues this time around. The artiste is busy winning hearts with her flute rendition of 'Rumors'.



Taking to Instagram, she wrote underneath the now viral video, "RUMORS: The Musical feat @sashabefluting 🤫🔥🤫 I hope y’all enjoy this cus I wrote, directed & edited this hoe just for YOU. Today’s the day to stream TF out of Rumors— SO STREAM RUMORS FOR A FAT ASS AND CLEAR MIND💪🏾🤪

If this does not mesmerize you, we don't know what would.