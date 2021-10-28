Viral: US model poses in front of father's open casket, gets brutally trolled

A Miami influencer and model has come under fire on social media after she mourned her father’s death on Instagram with a series of photos posing in front of her father's open casket.



Jayne Rivera recently took to Instagram to bid farewell to her father and wrote, "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well-lived." In the pictures, Jayne, all smiles, was seen wearing a revealing black suit dress. In one of the photos, she appears praying, and in the other, she is just posing confidently with all good impressions.



Soon after she shared the pictures, they went viral and instantly drew criticism from netizens with many calling her out for being "disrespectful" to her late father.

Reportedly, she deactivated her Instagram account which had over 85,000 followers.

Responding to her post, one social media user wrote, “I’m horrified at the level of shallowness displayed here”.

“Call me a prude, but I can never recall seeing an open-shoulder outfit at a funeral, much less posing in front of the casket!” another wrote.

“Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like taking photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yup, that’s him in the casket.”

She’s posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses.

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IN80MOvm4V — Myron My (@myronmy9) October 26, 2021 ×

Instagram influencers really are the lowest form of human https://t.co/ldiT2FywXS — Spooky Edgeworth (@MoranonGrievh) October 27, 2021 ×

''This Instagram model’s father passed away, and she did a photoshoot with the open casket,'' a user wrote. Meanwhile, other described it as “the most horrific Instagram post”

Okay, so, I have finally seen the worst social media post of all-time, and I need to share it just so y'all know how far the bar has been crushed into the ground: https://t.co/4jgf3rm8jm — Henry GRAVES Abrams 🧟‍♂️🪦☯️ (@Seven16) October 26, 2021 ×

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021 ×