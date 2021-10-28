‘Squid Game’ creator hits back at NBA star LeBron James: Maybe he could make his own sequel

The creator of Netflix's breakout show, 'Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk responded rather sharply to comments made by NBA superstar LeBron James about the ending.

James expressed that he was not happy with the ending of the show during a press conference exchange with fellow Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis. James’ comments weren’t directed towards Hwang, the man behind the South Korean series, which the creator answered when asked about the same during a recent interview with Guardian.

Also read: WION exclusive: UB40: We're old, kids carry the flag for revolutionary change

Hwang said that James "is cool and can say what he wants" but he wouldn't change "his ending."

"I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending'," Hwang said.

The series' ending paves the way for a second season, which was essentially what the NBA superstar was referring to.

Also read: WION exclusive: Bhuvan Bam: Would've been unfair to release ‘Dhindora’ on OTT

“I know they start it off with a season two, but like, get on the fucking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?” he said in a clip recorded during the press conference.

During the same interview, the creator said that he had to go through a lot of emotional, physical and mental stress while making this series and that the show's success has not really made him rich.

"I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract," he said.

Also read: Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland stands by him: I know my Dad, you don't