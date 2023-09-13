Varun Bahl's 'A Love Letter to Kashmir' show dazzles Srinagar, Huma Qureshi & Saqib Saleem in attendance

With the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja's Palace, overlooking the world-famous Dal Lake, it was a picture-perfect venue for ace designer Varun Bahl to showcase his Indian ethnic collection in Srinagar. Actress Huma Qureshi and her actor brother Saqib Saleem were the showstoppers at the event.

Srinagar, listed among the most creative cities in the world, has long been an inspiration for designers worldwide due to its rich Kashmiri craft and designs. This time, the valley was chosen as the backdrop for showcasing the collection. Varun Bahl titled the show "A Love Letter to Kashmir," and over 100 women from FICCI FLO - Hyderabad were specially flown in to attend the event in the Kashmir Valley.

"The decision to choose Kashmir as a destination came naturally to me, as I am from the Kashmir Valley and was drawn back to my roots by a strong force. My family hails from Kashmir, and my father grew up here. My love for Kashmir stems from my childhood spent amidst its beautiful nature, on Dal Lake, and exploring every part of this heavenly valley. To honor my father's love for Kashmir, I am thrilled to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him through my designs," said Varun Bahl.

The show served as a testament to Varun's love for exotic flowers, poetry, and the romantic aura that the Kashmir Valley exudes. Varun referred to his designs as an ode to the valley, inspired by romantic love songs and the surrounding natural beauty.

Actress Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a Champagne Gold Bridal Lehenga, embellished with sequins, bugle beads, and dabka work, complemented by a veil. Her brother, Saqib Saleem, donned a classic black sherwani set embroidered with intricate black cutdana, paired with a solid black kurta and embellished trousers.

The show was specially curated for the businesswomen of FICCI FLO - Hyderabad, one of the oldest chapters representing over 1000 women from Telangana. FICCI FLO has been a longstanding source of inspiration in the realm of women's empowerment and socio-economic advancement for decades. These women were not only captivated by the beauty of the Kashmir Valley but also deeply impressed by Varun Bahl's designs.

