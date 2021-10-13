Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor, turns showstopper for Micheal Cinco in a $4M gown

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen, Urvashi Rautela, walked the ramp as showstopper for ace designer Michael Cinco.



For the showstopping appearance, Urvashi wore a $4M that had a fairy tale feel to it, with Cinderella-inspired motifs all over the gorgeous ballroom gown.

The actress took to her social media accounts and shared a glimpse of her ramp walk along with the Filipino designer.



Detailed and fully embellished work on the outfit is said to be one of the many reasons this gown is priced at $4M.

Urvashi had walked for the designer in the past as well. At the Arab Fashion Week this year--which was conducted between March 28 to April 1 in Dubai--Urvashi took on the avatar of Cleopatra for the designer.



For those of you who don't know, Urvashi Rautela has won the Miss India Universe title twice and made her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in 'Singh Saab the Great' in 2013.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's pictures and videos here: