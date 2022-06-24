Tips to ace any sequin or metallic dress like the Kapoor sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya

Nothing makes a bolder fashion statement than a sparkly, shiny dress. And, I guess a little birdie has shared this secret with the Kapoor sisters. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor posed for a stunning picture. Flaunting their metallic, sequin dresses, the three Kapoor sisters channelled their inner barbies and posed for the lens. In no time, the picture went viral on social media and caught fashion critics' attention.

With different hairstyles and ways of styling, the three divas showed netizens how to carry a sequin dress in a multitude of ways. And, fans got a ton of cues for their next fashion outings.

Learn how to style a sequin dress like the Kapoor sisters from this style guide!

It's all about the fittings!

Ever seen an entourage of tailors and designers working together on a dress before a celebrity heads to a huge event like the Met Gala or Academy Awards? Well, fitting sessions play a pivotal role in curating any head-turner look. And, celebs rely heavily on these trials to make last-minute changes. With sequin dresses too, you must keep a trial with your designer before buying the dress or you can simply send the dress to a tailor with your measurements to get a few tweaks here and there. If the fit is good, half of your battle is won!

Focus on innerwear as much as outerwear

Straps hanging out of the dresses look so tacky! We spend so much time creating fashionable OOTDs. But when the time comes, we usually drop the look because we don't have proper innerwear to flaunt the outfit. Hence, you must get appropriate innerwear for your sequin dresses, which are mostly gonna be backless or have a plunging neckline.

You can buy silicone pads or nipple covers to replace your bra for this look. And, don't forget to wear a seamless panty beneath the dress.

Accessorise well

Since your outfit has enough glitz and gold on it, you must reach out for your minimal jewellery collection instead of picking drop earrings, heavy necklaces or huge diamond-studded earrings.

Instead, pick dainty necklaces, ring bands, and ear studs instead of earrings.



Makeup and hair on point

Shanaya and Janhvi opted for a middle part and wavy hairdo while Khushi opted for straight hair with some bangs in the front. This shows that you can rock both curly and straight hair with your sequin dresses. If you are going for the Veronica look from 2012 film 'Cocktail', then definitely go for the messy, wavy look but if you wish to go for a subtler look, opt for straight hair.

Go for monochrome

With sequin dresses, you must go for a monochrome look. So, make sure that you wear heels and carry a purse of a similar colour.

