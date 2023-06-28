This Eid ul-Adha, treat your guests to these mouthwatering dishes

Bakrid, also known as Eid ul-Adha, is just a day away, and Muslims across the world are busy buying clothes, home decor and other things they need for the festival. In some parts of the world, the festival lasts three days and the community sacrifices their most loved animals, including goats, lambs and camels. From varying mutton cuisines to sweets, the festival is full of food, meeting family-friends, and welcoming people home. Here are some quick ways to make festive specials at home without any hassle. Dahi Vada Chaat Recipe Dahi Vada can be your go-to welcome recipe for this Bakrid. The delicacy made with just curd and urad dal is not only healthy but very tasty. You just need to soak Urad dal for more than five hours and then grind it. Whisk the dal well so that it becomes light and fluffy. Heat the oil, and make vadas from the dal paste. Fry the vadas in hot oil on medium heat until they turn golden brown. Take them out of the oil and put them in a deep bowl of salted water. Take another bowl and add salt, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tbsp coriander leaves, and black pepper to the curd. Take out the vadas from the salt water, squeeze them, and place them in your serving bowl. Cover it with the curd batter and garnish it with remaining cumin, coriander leaves, chilli powder, black salt, and chaat masala, and serve.

Also read: Eid ul-Adha 2023: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Garlic Paneer Tikka Recipe Paneer Tikka is a wonderful recipe perfect for any party and this one could be the perfect starter for a Bakrid party. Paneer Tikka can be made in various ways and today we are going to share the recipe of Garlic Paneer Tikka with you. Take curd, cream gram flour, coriander powder, black pepper, green chilli paste, crushed garlic cloves, and salt as per taste in a bowl. Mix all the things well and put paneer pieces in this mixture and coat it well. Keep the paneer cubes in the fridge for 30 to 35 minutes. Heat butter and oil in a pan and roast the paneer pieces from both sides. Pair the crispy and golden-brown Garlic Paneer Tikka with green chutney. Seekh Kabab Recipe Seekh Kebab is a good option when it comes to recipes made with goat meat. It is very well suited as a starter and can also fit into your main course. For marination, place the meat in a large bowl and add vinegar and fenugreek leaves. Add ginger and garlic paste, salt, and black pepper as per taste, and later add green coriander and green chillies to it. Keep this mixture in the fridge for 5 hours.

To make kebabs: 25 minutes before serving, put the meat mixture in the skewers and then bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Apply a little oil to them and cook for another two minutes. Gently take out the kebabs from the skewer and place them in a serving dish. Garnish with chaat masala, onion, and lemon slices, and serve with green chutney. Pashtooni Zarda Pulao Recipe Pashtooni Zarda Pulao is the best dish for the occasion of Eid. It is sweet to eat, so you can serve it as a dessert if you want. This is a wonderful rice recipe that you can also include in the menu of the next party.

Soak the rice for an hour and then drain the water. Combine milk, saffron, rose water, and sugar in another bowl. Heat 10 to 15 cups of water in a pan. When it starts boiling, add soaked rice to it and cook it till 80 per cent. Take out the rice water and add ghee to it. Heat some more ghee in a pan and add dry fruits and fry until they turn golden brown.

Now add some cloves, aniseed, cardamom large and small both with cinnamon sticks and 2 bay leaves. Fry them for half a minute. Pour the milk mixture into it and let it come to a boil. Add rice and cover and cook on low flame for 10 to 12 minutes. Serve after garnishing with khoya and dry fruits. Imarti Recipe A famous Indian sweet, imarti, also known as jangiri, is associated with Rajasthan. Its taste and preparation are similar to that of Jalebi and this could be your perfect sweet dish this Eid. To make imartis you need to wash and grind the overnight-soaked Urad dal. Beat the lentils well and try putting a few drops in water. Allow it to marinate for 3 to 4 hours. In the meantime, add sugar to hot water and let it dissolve on low flame, keep stirring it continuously until the sugar dissolves completely.