Eid ul-Adha 2023: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Bakra-Eid, the festival of sacrifice in Islam, will be celebrated on June 29 this year. Another name for Bakrid is Eid ul-Adha, which means the festival of sacrifice. On this occasion, Muslims sacrifice their favorite animal, usually a goat, the reason it is commonly known as Bakrid. The festive vibe is present across India, and the markets are full of Bakrid home decor and outfits. On this special day, people wish Eid Mubarak to their loved ones. Hence, here are some greeting ideas for your dear ones.

Eid Messages Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! Hope, happiness, and love become a part of your life, today, tomorrow, and every day.

Hope all your good deeds transform into blessings. Have a memorable Bakrid.

May Allah bring happiness and prosperity into your life on the pious occasion of Bakri Eid.

Dearest Eid Mubarak to you! Let's all pray to Allah and ask for his forgiveness and love.

On the holy occasion of Eid ul-Adha, I wish that our friendship, bond, and love remain the same.

Eid Quotes "Let Islam unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak."

Hockson Floin

“Prepare yourself for Eid! Never wear off your scent and always wear new clothes of kindness. Wear the perfume of love, and spread it everywhere. Keep sweetness on the tip of your tongue and distribute it by heart to everyone. Open your arms wide to everyone. Free your soul from anger, superiority to friends, ego towards relatives, to strangers, gift beautiful feelings to all.”

Mohammed Zaki Ansari

"Eid is not just a day to rejoice, it's a day to forgive, seek, reflect, and show gratitude towards Allah for his countless blessings." Amaan Ullah Khan

"The best of all gifts for your loved ones on Eid is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other."

Yousuf Pathan

"Let this Eid takeaway bitter memories and grudges, to forgive, and spread smiles. May this Eid be filled with love and happiness."

Momin Eid Wishes Wishing that your sacrifices are considered on this Bakrid and that your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid ul-Adha.

May Allah give you the patience to be always willing to sacrifice. Stay happy always.

May the almighty bring into your life lots of happiness on the pious occasion of Bakri Eid.

Happy Eid! May this festival bring you and your family success and prosperity.

May you continue to grow and gain wisdom with each passing day! Happy Eid ul-Adha to everyone.