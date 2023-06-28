Superman Legacy takes flight with David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan confirmed as leads

The upcoming DC movie, Superman: Legacy, which will serve as the beginning of the DCU, has found its Superman and Lois Lane. After weeks of reports and rumours about potential castings and auditions, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have nabbed the lead roles, as per The Hollywood Reporter. James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. He is also writing and directing the movie. Being cast as Superman represents a significant milestone in the career of Corenswet, 32. As one of pop culture's most enduring heroes, Superman carries a great responsibility, and the actor's portrayal will undoubtedly be highly anticipated. He becomes only the fourth person to portray the Man of Steel on the big screen.

Brosnahan is best known for essaying the lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Superman Legacy marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe Superman: Legacy heralds the dawn of a brand new cinematic universe, representing an exciting chapter in the world of superhero films. With this film, DC aims to reinvent itself and establish a fresh narrative landscape for its iconic characters. The brand will also want to learn from its failure with the DCEU, the earlier, failed unified cinematic universe spearheaded by Zack Snyder. For a decade now, DC has struggled to compete against chief rival Marvel Studios in this age of interconnected films and cinematic universe. Now, with Gunn and Peter Safran at helm (both have a near-perfect record with the genre as filmmaker and producer, respectively), things are finally looking bright for the franchise. DCU will not just be limited to films. As per the official description, it extends to television, animation, and gaming and promises the tell the biggest story ever told.

The casting process in Superman Legacy will continue for other characters like Lex Luthor and the superheroes from The Authority, who will make their debut in the film before starring in their own film.

Also Read: After The Flash, every upcoming DC movie: Superman Legacy, Aquaman 2, and more Why James Gunn can make a great Superman movie Gunn is one of the few people who can make the character feel fresh and exciting again. Another thing to consider is the potential for a lighter tone. While Superman has always been a hero with a strong moral compass, recent iterations of the character have tended to be darker and more brooding. James Gunn's previous work augurs that will opt for a much lighter tone, and that is great.

By injecting more heart into the Superman movie, the film could bring back the character's sense of hope and inspiration that has been a hallmark of his character in the comics. A more emotional and heartfelt approach to the character could make the audience feel more invested in his journey, his struggles, and his victories. By doing so, the movie could connect more deeply with fans and attract new ones, leading to a more successful and memorable adaptation of the character. Superman Legacy filming and release date Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, with filming expected to begin early next year.

