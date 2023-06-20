After The Flash, every upcoming DC movie: Superman Legacy, Aquaman 2, and more

Since Warner Bros and DC embarked on the journey of creating a shared cinematic universe akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been a noticeable decline in the quality of DC movies. A striking example is the comparison between Christopher Nolan's revered Dark Knight Trilogy and Zack Snyder's films like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. While there have been individual successes, the overall cohesiveness of the DC cinematic universe has faltered. Analysts argue that a significant factor contributing to this is the absence of a figure like Kevin Feige, who serves as the guiding force behind Marvel Studios, possessing a deep understanding of comics and the business aspects. Presently, James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have taken the reins as the heads of DC Studios. Described as "complementary" talents by Zaslav, James Gunn's background in comic book immersion and Peter Safran's expertise in financing projects with commercial potential make them a formidable team. However, it is James Gunn in particular who holds the potential to bring about a creative turning point for the DC Extended Universe. Allow me to elaborate on this transformative prospect. Let's start with the fundamentals. Gunn and Safran have unveiled their vision for the initial years, but before their tenure, a lineup of movies had already been announced for this year. The Flash, the recently released DC movie which may be considered to be a closing chapter to DCEU, has proven to be disappointing at the box office. Now, let's explore the complete list of upcoming DC movies that lie on the horizon.

Blue Beetle

In the hands of Angel Manuel Soto, the director of Blue Beetle, Xolo Maridueña takes on the role of Jaime Reyes, the central superhero of the story. This thrilling film delves into the journey of a young individual who stumbles upon the original Blue Beetle scarab, granting him incredible abilities through a powerful exosuit. Alongside Maridueña, Susan Sarandon joins the cast as Victoria Kord, a formidable supervillain who challenges our hero. It comes out on August 18, 2023.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom returns under the seasoned direction of James Wan, as Jason Momoa once again dons the mantle of the half-human, half-Atlantean superhero. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also reprise their roles, lending their talents to this anticipated sequel. It releases on December 25, 2023



Superman: Legacy

We now venture into its inaugural chapter, Gods and Monsters, of DCU. It's important to note that, except for the entry mentioned here, the release dates for these projects are yet to be confirmed. Superman: Legacy introduces a fresh, youthful Superman portrayed by a new actor, reportedly aged around 25. As revealed by Safran, this film delves into the Man of Steel's quest to find equilibrium between his Kryptonian lineage and his human upbringing. He personifies truth, justice, and the timeless ideals of the American way, embodying kindness in a world that often overlooks its importance. Tasked with scripting this venture is none other than Gunn, although it remains uncertain whether he will also take the director's chair. As of now, no actor has been attached to the project. Reportedly, Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney are in the running for the titular role and Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor are among those being. Superman: Legacy releases on July 11, 2025.



The Authority

The Authority is a superhero team from the Wildstorm Comics imprint of DC. Per Gunn, “It isn’t just a story of heroes and villains, and not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy. There are people that are very questionable, like the Authority, who basically believe that you can’t fix the world in an easy manner, and they take things into their own hands.”



The Brave and the Bold

DCU's first Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold introduces not just a new Caped Crusader, but also his son, Robin. This Robin (there have been many Robins) is not Bruce Wayne's adopted son but his own son, Damian Wayne, with Talia al Ghul. He was trained as an assassin by his mother, and later becomes Batman's vigilante partner. The film will be directed by The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti.



Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

This is a Supergirl we have not seen before. She grew up on a chunk of destroyed Krypton and saw people dying before her in horrible ways. “We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life," said Gunn. We do not know if Sacha Calle will reprise the role of Supergirl or a new actress will be cast.



Swamp Thing

Gunn said Swamp Thing will be a "very dark horror story and the origins of the monster who is Swamp Thing". James Mangold, who wrapped up the story of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in 2017's Logan and has also directed the soon-to-be-released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will direct it.



The Flash sequel

Although it is not officially greenlit yet and the plans may change, a sequel to The Flash is also in development. Since the movie is a box office disappointment thus far, it may have already been cancelled.



