2023 BET Awards Pink Carpet Fashion: The good, bad and weird looks from culture's biggest night
Story highlights
BET Awards 2023: Biggest names from Hollywood's showbiz flaunted the best of their wardrobes at this year's BET Awards, which were given out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While some pink carpet looks impressed critics and aficionados, others triggered a meme-fest online. Take a look!
BET Awards 2023: Biggest names from Hollywood's showbiz flaunted the best of their wardrobes at this year's BET Awards, which were given out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While some pink carpet looks impressed critics and aficionados, others triggered a meme-fest online. Take a look!
This year's BET Awards, which honour the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports, were extra special since they celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. Some of the biggest names from America's hip-hop community arrived at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to mark the special occasion. On the pink carpet, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Mc Lyte, and several other hip-hop legends arrived in style. In the truest sense, it was a night to remember.
While some stars looked absolutely breathtaking on the pink carpet, a few failed to leave a mark with their sartorial picks. Then there were a few who redefined bizarre fashion, taking it a couple of notches higher. Let's take a look!
Starting with the best-dressed celebs of culture's biggest night, it won't be wrong to say that many served high-class fashion on the pink carpet in bougie outfits and a lot of drip.
We absolutely loved what Ice Spice wore! She picked a sheer black ensemble, which featured matching lingerie beneath it. Meanwhile, Naija was a metallic dream in Rick Owens' creation. Check out the photos below!
Ice Spice might be best dressed for #bet awards pic.twitter.com/HeC54yNii0— She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) June 25, 2023
Queen Naija BET AWARDS 2023 🖤💜 #blamequeennaija #queennaija pic.twitter.com/KsmflYPPPg— Queen Naija thoughts🦋 (@queennaijastill) June 25, 2023
Latto looked effortlessly gorgeous in her black shirt-inspired maxi dress, crafted with sheer fabric. And, the jewels were just the cherries on top! She could have gone for a different hairdo, but she has our vote for rocking the sheer trend. See the picture below!
😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Barbie (@QUEENNICKJMINAJ) June 26, 2023
Oh wow, mariah attended the BET awards!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Latto pic.twitter.com/T2rSS7Lu1V
Also read: Beyonce, SZA win big at BET Awards 2023: See complete list of winners
Coming to some not-so-appealing looks of the night, let's talk about what Coco Jones was wearing on the pink carpet. She wanted to give us her version of the Barbiecore trend but we think she can do better. The gown just doesn't scream red-carpet opulence and gives more of a prom vibe.
Shameik Moore took a major fashion risk in this customised suit, paired with shorts. It's hard to say whether it paid off or not. But, Victoria Monet's flared pants and crop top certainly left many disappointed. Check out the photos below!
miss coco jones at the BET awards. pic.twitter.com/7bq8V5uwN5— khalia. | the film princess 🧸🌺 (@VERONASFILMS) June 25, 2023
Shameik Moore arrives at the 2023 BET Awards 🏆#shameikmoore #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/DFfwe17udh— Flynn (@yoflynn1) June 26, 2023
Victoria Monét at the 2023 BET Awards #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/p6m2dbOgow— Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) June 26, 2023
Also read: BET Awards 2023: Migos' Offset and Quavo's emotional tribute to Takeoff leaves everyone in tears
Doechii bringing 2000s flavor to the BET Awards! 💞🌟 pic.twitter.com/hVAMYgjKDp— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) June 25, 2023
Eva Marcille on the 2023 BET Awards Red Carpet #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/A3XkjpTozl— TBM Music Factory (@TBMMusicFactory) June 25, 2023
Attention here! The most-talked-about personalities of the night were of course the ones who wore wacky and weird ensembles to the pink carpet. Rich the Kid had all eyes on him as he entered the venue in a head-to-toe black and white tie-dye look, complete with an unexpected ski mask decorated with what appears to be cannabis leaves.
Meanwhile, Doechii wore denim pants and a top that looked like a DIY project from her school days.
Lastly, we had Eva Marcille entering the ceremony in a crystal-embellished halter bralette, which she paired with gold cheetah-print high-waisted pants that featured slight slits at the hemline.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.