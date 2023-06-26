2023 BET Awards Pink Carpet Fashion: The good, bad and weird looks from culture's biggest night

This year's BET Awards, which honour the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports, were extra special since they celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. Some of the biggest names from America's hip-hop community arrived at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to mark the special occasion. On the pink carpet, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Mc Lyte, and several other hip-hop legends arrived in style. In the truest sense, it was a night to remember.

While some stars looked absolutely breathtaking on the pink carpet, a few failed to leave a mark with their sartorial picks. Then there were a few who redefined bizarre fashion, taking it a couple of notches higher. Let's take a look!

Starting with the best-dressed celebs of culture's biggest night, it won't be wrong to say that many served high-class fashion on the pink carpet in bougie outfits and a lot of drip.

Coming to some not-so-appealing looks of the night, let's talk about what Coco Jones was wearing on the pink carpet. She wanted to give us her version of the Barbiecore trend but we think she can do better. The gown just doesn't scream red-carpet opulence and gives more of a prom vibe.

Doechii bringing 2000s flavor to the BET Awards! 💞🌟 pic.twitter.com/hVAMYgjKDp — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) June 25, 2023 Eva Marcille on the 2023 BET Awards Red Carpet #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/A3XkjpTozl — TBM Music Factory (@TBMMusicFactory) June 25, 2023 Attention here! The most-talked-about personalities of the night were of course the ones who wore wacky and weird ensembles to the pink carpet. Rich the Kid had all eyes on him as he entered the venue in a head-to-toe black and white tie-dye look, complete with an unexpected ski mask decorated with what appears to be cannabis leaves.

Meanwhile, Doechii wore denim pants and a top that looked like a DIY project from her school days.

Lastly, we had Eva Marcille entering the ceremony in a crystal-embellished halter bralette, which she paired with gold cheetah-print high-waisted pants that featured slight slits at the hemline.

