BET Awards 2023: Migos' Offset and Quavo's emotional tribute to Takeoff leaves everyone in tears

For the first time after the tragic death of Takeoff, rap supergroup Migos' Quavo and Takeoff took the stage for a surprise performance at Sunday's BET Awards. To pay tribute to their late groupmate, they performed their hit track "Bad and Boujee" in front of an emotional crowd, nearly all of which stood on their feet.

As they performed, in the backdrop, an animated rocket graphic could be seen taking off and transforming into a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in November 2022.

Check out their entire performance here! [VIDEO] Only the #BETAwards can bring Migos back together in a tribute performance of Bad & Boujee for #Takeoff pic.twitter.com/H8jMlnHtwS — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) June 26, 2023 Reacting to the viral video, a fan tweeted, "This is so beautiful!" Another wrote, "Glad to see them together RIP TAKEOFF." A third comment read, "I'm sooo excited to see this! Continue your rest Take-Off. He would have wanted them to come back together."

Fans were beyond excited to see the two Migos members together after their rumoured backstage scuffle at the Grammys. If reports are anything to be believed, Offset and Quavo had a major argument before the latter's Grammy performance on "Without You", dedicated to his nephew and collaborative partner, Takeoff.

Last week, the two rappers were seen together for the first time in months at a gathering that marked Takeoff's birthday. They twinned in matching white T-shirts with Takeoff's face printed on them, a stack of chains, and sunglasses.

The BET Awards aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 PM ET/PT.

