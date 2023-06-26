Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tie the knot at the same spot the series finale was filmed

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, who shared screen space in Mad Men and Confess, Fletch, tied the knot on Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur. Interestingly, this is the same place where the Mad Men finale was filmed in 2015. They were joined by several celebrity friends, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey.

According to TMZ, the couple's walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice". While Osceola donned a simple yet gorgeous white wedding gown with a plunging neckline, her now-husband wore a black suit with a matching bow tie. The couple looked adorable as they took wedding vows in the presence of their friends and loved ones.

Check out the viral photos below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) They two reportedly first met on the set of the popular television series Mad Men in 2015, however, they weren't romantically linked till 2020. Hamm played protagonist Don Draper in the AMC series, while Osceola appeared as Clementine, a receptionist who worked at a retreat that Don visited in an episode of the final season.

Back in September 2022, Hamm gave an interview to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show where he revealed that he could see himself being married someday.

"This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," Hamm said, before adding that he's been able to sit down to start to think "about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness".

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2022 at an Oscars afterparty. They also attended the premiere of their crime comedy feature Confess, Fletch last year.

