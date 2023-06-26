Beyonce, SZA win big at BET Awards 2023: See complete list of winners
BET Awards 2023 Winners: Dubbed as culture's biggest night, the award ceremony was held in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. And the winners are...
The 2023 BET Awards wrapped up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday! Only six awards were presented live during the show, which ran for nearly four hours. And surprisingly, only a few winners, including Coco Jones and Latto, were present in-house to accept their awards. The award ceremony was, however, packed with performances with a special appearance from Migos' Offset and Quavo, who paid an emotional tribute to late rapper Takeoff.
Here's a list of all the winners of this year's BTS Awards.
Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life's Great by GloRilla
- Breezy by Chris Brown
- God Did by DJ Khaled
- Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage
- Mr Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance by Beyoncé
- SOS by SZA
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Lizzo
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- City Girls
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Dvsn
- Flo
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Wanmor
Best Collaboration
- Big Energy by Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
- Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 by Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
- Call Me Every Day by Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- Can't Stop Won't Stop by King Combs feat. Kodak Black
- Creepin' by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- F.N.F. (Let's Go) by Hitkidd & GloRilla
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B
- Wait For U by Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
Video of the Year
- We (Warm Embrace) by Chris Brown
- 2 Million Up by Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
- First Class by Jack Harlow
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky for Awge
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Director X
- Teyana 'Spike Tey' Taylor
Best New Artist
- Ambré
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- Flo
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- Bless Me by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Finished by Tamela Mann
- I've Got Joy by Cece Winans
- Kingdom by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
- New by Tye Tribbett
- One Moment From Glory by Yolanda Adams
- The Better Benediction by PJ Morton ft. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer's Choice Award
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- Break My Soul by Beyoncé
- First Class by Jack Harlow
- Jimmy Cooks by Drake feat. 21 Savage
- Kill Bill by Sza
- Last Last by Burna Boy
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
- Wait For U by Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
- Aya Nakamura from France
- Ayra Starr from Nigeria
- Burna Boy from Nigeria
- Central Cee from the UK
- Ella Mai from the UK
- K.O from South Africa
- L7nnon from Brazil
- Stormzy from the UK
- Tiakola from France
- Uncle Waffles from Swaziland
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
- Asake from Nigeria
- Camidoh from Ghana
- Flo from the UK
- Libianca from Cameroon
- Maureen from France
- MC Ryan SP from Brazil
- Pabi Cooper from South Africa
- Raye from UK
- Werenoi from France
BET Her
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 by Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
- Break My Soul by Beyoncé
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
- Players by Coi Leray
- Special by Lizzo
Best Movie
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Creed 3
- Emancipation
- Nope
- The Woman King
- Till
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Best Actor
- Amin Joseph
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
- Donald Glover
- Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Janelle James
- Janelle Monáe
- Keke Palmer
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
YoungStars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Alaya High
- Demi Singleton
- Genesis Denise
- Marsai Martin
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Alexis Morris
- Allyson Felix
- Angel Reese
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha'Carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Bubba Wallace
- Gervonta Davis
- Jalen Hurts
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
