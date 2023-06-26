Beyonce, SZA win big at BET Awards 2023: See complete list of winners

The 2023 BET Awards wrapped up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday! Only six awards were presented live during the show, which ran for nearly four hours. And surprisingly, only a few winners, including Coco Jones and Latto, were present in-house to accept their awards. The award ceremony was, however, packed with performances with a special appearance from Migos' Offset and Quavo, who paid an emotional tribute to late rapper Takeoff.