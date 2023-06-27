Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu is now on Airbnb and Ken's hosting free stays. See pics

With a newfound interest for Barbie and Ken as Greta Gerwig’s film on the eponymous doll brand is almost ready for its premiere worldwide, there’s big news for all those who know about Barbie’s IRL Malibu Dreamhouse. The Barbie Dreamhouse is going back up on Airbnb and this time there’s a double surprise as Ken’s hosting two free overnight stays. The Barbie Dreamhouse is all-pink

The life-size Dreamhouse is located in the heart of Malibu. It also just got a renovation and is all-pink. The house will now be listed on Airbnb a couple of days before the film hits the theatres.

Ken will host two lucky winners for overnight stays

Airbnb has announced that Ken will host two lucky winners for individual overnight stays on July 21 and 22. The travel portal says two people will be selected and can bring a friend for a free night at the real-life Barbie house. The Barbie Dreamhouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is a three-stories building with its own private theatre, hobby room, outdoor disco dance floor, hot tub, and an infinity pool.

To celebrate the super rare listing, Airbnb says it's going to make a donation to Save the Children.

