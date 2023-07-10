Taylor Russell spotted at Harry Styles' concert amid dating rumours

Harry Styles had a special guest at his latest Love On Tour concert. Someone special was watching the singer perform from the VIP stand. If rumours and reports are anything to be believed, Styles is in love and is making sure he stays close to his beloved despite his busy schedule.

The singer's Vienna concert, which was scheduled for Saturday, was attended by none other than his latest rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Russell. Her latest outing has further fueled relationship speculation between the two.

TMZ has obtained photos and video that show the actress enjoying Harry's concert in Vienna on Saturday night from what appears to be a VIP tent. Dressed in a chic, sleeveless white dress, the Canadian-born star was seen dancing the night away to Styles' hit tracks for the "entirety" of the show, according to the publication.

In another shocking incident that took place at the same Vienna concert, the 29-year-old singer was hit in the face by a flying object as he was performing on stage. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Read the full report here.

Back in June, the two were spotted together for the first time at a museum in London, seemingly after a date. At one point, they also reportedly held hands. The stars, however, have yet to publicly comment on the romance rumours.

It's still unclear as to when they first crossed paths, but both Harry and Taylor attended the 79th Venice International Film Festival last year in September 2022. While Styles was promoting Don't Worry Darling at the event, Russell was celebrating the premiere of Bones And All.

Styles was previously dating Olivia Wilde. They parted ways in November 2022. He also dated French-American model Camilla Rowe from 2017 until 2018 and was famously in love with Taylor Swift in 2012.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE