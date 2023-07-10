Adipurush leaks online amid backlash, gains 2 million views before being taken down
Adipurush leaked on YouTube over the weekend, however, it was taken down by the platform due to suspected copyright infringement.
A few lucky ones, who didn't get a chance to go to the theatres to watch Adipurush, managed to watch the Prabhas-starrer on YouTube as it leaked on the video-sharing platform over the weekend. Over two million netizens managed to watch the movie on the platform before it was taken down due to suspected copyright infringement.
Helmed by director Om Raut, Adipurush had generated immense anticipation in 2022. However, immediately after its trailer release, the film started getting trolled online for its poor CGI and VFX work. The makers of the film later promised to make significant changes in the movie, based on the audience feedback and pushed the film's release date.
However, the film landed into an array of controversies within days of its release on June 16. Not just for its CGI and VFX, but this time netizens brutally slammed the film for its controversial dialogues and storytelling. Social media platforms got flooded with heavy criticism of the movie, further intensifying the overall backlash.
Despite the unfavourable reception, the leaked link of Adipurush managed to attract millions of views online. The availability of the leaked footage in high-definition (HD) quality could have been appealing to viewers.
Adipurush has amassed an international collection of Rs 4.5 billion to date. In the film, Prabhas is seen playing the role of Raghav while Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki and Saif Ali Khan embodies the character of Lankesh. The film is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana.
