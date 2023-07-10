Ranveer Singh shares an adorable post with Deepika Padukone amid divorce rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going strong amid divorce rumours. As Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday, the Bajirao Mastani actor took to his social media to thank fans for their congratulatory messages with a photo featuring the couple. In the picture, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone can be seen enjoying their time together.

Ranveer Singh captioned the image, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinite symbol emojis)."

What looks like a train ride, the picture shows how happy Deepika and Ranveer are together. While Deepika closes her eyes and smiles, Ranveer looks on from a seat behind her as they both have their faces outside the window. The photo looks all the more beautiful with a black-and-white filter.

Soon after he shared this post, the paparazzi spotted the pair returning to Mumbai from Alibaug. They were in Alibaug to celebrate Ranveer’s birthday.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's romance timeline:

The duo got married in 2018 after dating for six years. The couple fell in love after meeting up on the sets of a film. They have done several films together including Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83. Ranveer debuted in Bollywood in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat. Deepika debuted with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

Ranveer and Deepika's future projects

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others.