Ouch! Harry Styles hit in the face by fan-thrown object during Vienna concert

In what seems to be another incident of a troubling trend of performers getting pelted onstage during concerts, Harry Styles was forced to momentarily halt his performance on Saturday in Vienna. The international pop sensation appeared to be struck in the eye with an unknown object thrown by a fan. In a viral video, Styles can be seen wincing onstage before holding his head in his hand, visibly in pain. He later walked off the stage.

The 29-year-old singer is all set to wrap up his long-running Love on Tour. He recently grabbed headlines for stopping his concert in Wales to let a pregnant fan use the bathroom.

Watch the incident here! Harry Styles got hit in the eye by an object thrown on stage in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/yf02LzhxK5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023 Victims of the troubling trend Styles is just one of many artists who have recently been struck during their concerts because of reckless and unhinged behaviour from fans. Throughout 2023, numerous incidents of fans crossing the line during live performances have been reported.

Last month, Bebe Rexha got three stitches after a concertgoer threw his phone at her, hitting her near the eye. During a recent show in Los Angeles, Ava Max got slapped in the face by an attendee. Another fan appeared to have thrown their mother's ashes at P!nk during a concert in London. Kelsea Ballerini also got hit in the eye by a bracelet during a recent show in the United States.

Some celebrities have taken notice of the dangerous trend and have asked their fans to stop. Recently, Adele called out the behaviour during her show at her Las Vegas residency.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them," Adele said. "I f**king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f**king kill you."

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of both artists and attendees. It is crucial for fans to remember that while enthusiasm and admiration are encouraged, it is essential to express them in ways that are safe and respectful, both for the artists and the fans themselves. Artists often go to great lengths to connect with their audience and provide memorable experiences. It is disheartening when such incidents overshadow the true purpose of these events, which is to celebrate and enjoy the music.

