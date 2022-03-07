Supermodel Gigi Hadid will be donating Fashion Weeks earnings towards Ukraine aid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, like most of us is disturbed with the Russia-Ukraine crisis as she pledged to donate her entire Fashion Month earnings towards relief efforts for the people of Ukraine. She announced on Instagram today that she will donate all the fashion weeks’ money.

Gigi Hadid wrote, “Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend [and fellow model] @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice,” wrote Hadid. “May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war—not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

No Batman, No Cannes: Here is the list of sanctions imposed on Russia so far

Madonna reacts to Russia-Ukraine crisis: Stop. Putin no more war!

Check out her post here:

This is not the first time that the fashion world has spoken to help awareness about the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Previously, Ukrainian talents like Bevza designer Svitlana Bevza and model Eugenia Dubinov have both shared their experiences directly from Kyiv. Also, Balenciaga show designer Demna Gvasalia dedicated his show to the resiliency of Ukrainians. Major brands and retailers such as Nike, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton have stopped exporting to Russia altogether.

Angelina Jolie lands in Yemen to help refugees amid Ukraine-Russia war