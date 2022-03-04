No Batman, No Cannes: Here is the list of sanctions imposed on Russia so far

Amid the tense situation arising from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, practically the whole world is taking a stand against Russia. As of now, several groups and organisations are speaking out against Russia and have introduced several measures as a backlash, including the Cannes Film Festival, which has said it will bar Russian delegations to its edition in May, but not filmmakers. Major film studios Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount and others have paused or have cancelled their big-screen releases.

Take a look:

View in App

Cannes 2022

A statement has been issued by the Cannes Film Festival, commenting on calls for a boycott of Russian cinema and said it will bar Russian delegations but not filmmakers.

According to Variety, the statement read, "As the world has fallen into a grave crisis and sees a part of Europe in a state of war, the Cannes Film Festival would like to express all its support to the Ukrainian people and to all those who are currently in Ukraine."

It continued, "As modest as it can be, we are joining our voice to all those who are opposing this unacceptable situation and are denouncing the stance of Russia and its leaders."

"We have a particular thought for the artists and professionals within the Ukrainian film words, as with their families whose lives are now in danger," the statement added.

(Photograph:Twitter)

TIFF 2022

Amid the tense situation arising from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, practically the whole world is taking a stand against Russia. Now, the Toronto International Film Festival announced that the event will not allow the participation of film organisations and media outlets supported by the Russian state. 

On Thursday, the organisation tweeted, ''TIFF will suspend participation by film organisations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations related to our Festival.''

(Photograph:Instagram)

Morbius

Sony has decided to not release its high profile Marvel film ‘Morbius’ starring Jared Leto in Russia.

In a statement, a Sony spokesperson said, “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Eurovision

Russia will not be allowed to participate in the final of this year`s Eurovision song contest, the organiser said in a statement, after Ukraine and several other European public broadcasters had called for Russia to be expelled.

"The decision reflects concern that, in the light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year`s contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement.

(Photograph:Others)

The Batman

Warner Bros to has announced that it has paused its plans of releasing its upcoming film 'The Batman' in Russia. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the superhero. The DC adaption was released worldwide on March 4 but won't release in Russia now. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Turning Red

The Walt Disney Co has paused the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, 'Turning Red,' citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App