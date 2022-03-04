No Batman, No Cannes: Here is the list of sanctions imposed on Russia so far

Morbius

Sony has decided to not release its high profile Marvel film ‘Morbius’ starring Jared Leto in Russia.

In a statement, a Sony spokesperson said, “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance.

