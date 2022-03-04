No Batman, No Cannes: Here is the list of sanctions imposed on Russia so far

Amid the tense situation arising from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, practically the whole world is taking a stand against Russia. As of now, several groups and organisations are speaking out against Russia and have introduced several measures as a backlash, including the Cannes Film Festival, which has said it will bar Russian delegations to its edition in May, but not filmmakers. Major film studios Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount and others have paused or have cancelled their big-screen releases.
Take a look: