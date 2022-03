Madonna reacts to Russia-Ukraine crisis: Stop. Putin no more war!

It`s been almost a week since the tension between Russia and Ukraine has been going on. While several celebrities have shared their opinions on the ongoing crisis, music icon Madonna also used her social media power to amplify the voice of the victims.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Madonna shared a video showing the rampant destruction in Ukraine. Sharing the video, Madonna wrote, "Stop the Devastation of The Ukraine. STOP. PUTIN No More War!".



Other celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Ashton Kutcher among several other stars have also shown their support for Ukraine on social media.

For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."