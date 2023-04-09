Stress Awareness Month 2023: Understanding what causes stress

April is National Stress Awareness Month in the United States and aims to shine a light on the importance of understanding how stress impacts us. Stress is something that afflicts everyone and comes with a horde of negative consequences. This is why it becomes necessary to learn how to cope with stress. But it is also important to understand what causes stress. Finances, family, relationships, work and health are areas where we all feel the burden of stress. However, there is a lot more when you go in depth. So what all causes stress? We spoke to Spiritual and Psychic Mentor, Dr Madhu Kotiya, to understand how stress creeps into our lives.

Lofty aspirations: There is nothing wrong with being ambitious. But sometimes, we take everything to the very limit, causing us stress. People establish elevated aspirations for themselves in the professional arena, interpersonal bonds, or individual objectives. But when the bar is set too high, the pressure of achieving the goal gets to us, resulting in stress.

Prodigious commitments: Sometimes we take too much upon ourselves without realising that it is practically impossible to do it all. This can happen at work or at home. In the bid for that promotion, you find yourself saying yes to more than you can take on or maybe it was thrown upon you unwillingly. Either way, you end up being stressed due to the pressure to complete it all. The same happens at home, when women try to do it all alone -- manage chores, kids, family members, etc. When you have too much on your plate, you get overwhelmed and stress is an inevitable result of it.

Fluctuation and ambiguity: A lot of us find it hard to cope with change. So a new workplace or a new living situation can cause stress. When things don't happen the way we expect them to, we find ourselves struggling to adjust to the change. Similarly, when something isn't clear and there is confusion and you have no one to help you, it can get a bit overwhelming, depending on the gravity of the situation, leading to stress. In such situations, take a deep breath and remind yourself "You gotta do what you gotta do, no point stressing over it". Practice mindfulness in such situations and deal with one thing at a time. This will help you calm down.

Diminished authority: We all enjoy some ounce of power and authority, some more than others. When you know you are in charge, you feel in control of things. The adrenaline rush of sitting in a position of power is what pushes a lot of us to give our best at work. In our personal lives, we all like to be in control of certain facets, such as a mother who might want to feel in control of running the house or managing the kids' schedules. A father would want to feel in control of the finances, a student likes to stay on top of the syllabus and be prepared for exams. But no matter how hard you try, it isn't always possible to stay in control. Things unexpectedly go wrong at the last minute and this is a major reason why a lot of us feel stressed.

Discord in relations: Stress often emanates from our personal relationships. That is probably the biggest contributor to stress for most people across the world, be it in any country. When a relationship isn't going as we want it to be, we become stressed. When there is disagreement and a lack of cooperation, we get stressed. When we are faced with a potential wrecker at the office and we don't know how to deal with the person, we get stressed. Disputes with acquaintances, kin, or colleagues are a major factor in day-to-day stress.

Financial duress: Money matters! That is what we all work for since money is how we pay our bills and lead a life. But when we are faced with monetary complications due to losing our source of income or being burdened with credit card debt, we are bound to get stressed. Several top-notch companies are laying off hundreds and thousands of staff, leaving people worried about meeting their expenses. In such a scenario, stress is inevitable.

Wellness apprehension: We often worry about our health and the health of our loved ones. If you or your loved one is battling a disease, anxiety and stress are bound to happen. Stress often goes away when you are dealing with a short-term sickness. But when a long-term disease happens, dealing with stress becomes a regular occurrence.

Insufficient sleep: Eight hours of sleep is important for both your body and mind to function properly. When you don't sleep enough, you feel lethargic all day long. Similarly, when your mind doesn't get enough rest, you aren't able to apply it properly, causing worry, confusion and stress.

Societal coercion: Society expects certain things from all of us, and when we aren't able to fulfil our obligations or play our part, we get stressed. However, not everyone feels the compulsion to adhere to social standards and anticipations, and such situations don't stress them. But a majority of us get stressed about -- how to fit in, how to suit the place, how to portray our best self, etc.

Emotional upheaval: Previous or ongoing emotional turbulence, like maltreatment or bereavement, results in stress as we attempt to comprehend and cope with these occurrences.

Data inundation: In the time of 24*7 news channels and endless access to news and social media, we are flooded with too much information. The war in Ukraine, natural disasters, the Covid-19 pandemic and more, lead us to overthink and stress about being faced with a similar situation. In fact, scientists say Covid-19 has had tremendous effects on our mental health. While we cannot do anything about this stream of information, it helps to limit access to such information that stresses us.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE