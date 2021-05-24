Sri Lankan artist creates a doll inspired by Miss Universe runner-up Adline Castelino

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: May 24, 2021, 04:26 PM(IST)

Miss Diva Universe 2020 Adline Castelino dressed up in Indian traditional costume for National Costume round at Miss Universe pageant 2020 Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

It's been a week since Miss India Adline Castelino was named as the third runner-up at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant

It's been a week since Miss India Adline Castelino was named as the third runner-up at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. Adline may have not won the crown, but she sure won hearts with her charm. 

Now an artist from Sri Lanka has created a doll inspired by the 22-year-old beauty queen. 

Adline, who had earlier won the Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, shared a photo of the doll in an Instagram story.

 Meet 22-year-old Miss India Adline Quadros Castelino who lost the crown but won hearts

×
×

The doll is fashion around Adline's look in the ‘National Costume’ round at the Miss Universe pageant. The beauty queen had worn a handwoven pink silk saree by designer Shravan Kummar.

The saree had peacock-feather motifs in golden zari, paired with a matching embellished blouse and a golden veil. The look was accessorized with traditional heavy jewellery. 

The doll too is seen wearing a pink saree, golden veil and heavy jewellery. 

×

Adline had earlier thanked weavers for creating her attire for the National Costume round in an Instagram post. " “I want to thank multiple Indian weavers and artisans who have worked on my National Costume over five months during this pandemic,” she had written. 

Topics

Read in App