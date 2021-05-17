Meet 22-year-old Miss India Adline Quadros Castelino who lost the crown but won hearts

Miss Universe 2020 pageant was held on May 16 and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned this year’s beauty queen. A stunner and champion for gender rights, Andrea is all 26.

The top 4 at the pageant was rounded off by 1st runner-up Brazil's Julia Gama, 2nd runner-up Peru's Janick Maceta and India’s Adline Quadros Castelino. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza gets crowned Miss Universe 2020

While Miss India did not win the crown, she saw a lot of love on the internet for her tall presence at the pageant.

Here’s some interesting trivia about Miss India Adline Quadros Castelino:

Born in 1998 in Kuwait city, she shifted to Mumbai at the age of 15 for studies. She was born to Manglorean Catholic parents hailing from Karnataka.

She has reportedly done her secondary education from St Xavier's and has graduated from Mumbai's Wilson College of business administration.

Adline Quadros Castelino won Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020 and took the crown home.

She works for a welfare organisation called Vikas Sahayog Pratishthan (VSP), which works for the well-being of the farmers and tries to curb their suicidal rates.