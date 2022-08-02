Siren eyes, Tantouring, and more makeup trends currently ruling social media

When it comes to beauty and makeup trends, we can always rely on bloggers, models and influencers for some cues. Last year, the influential netizens made several trends explode. From fox eyes to graphic eyeliner and glass skin to metallic eyeshadow, several tips and hacks made waves on the internet. And, this year, netizens are taking things a couple of notches higher with their innovative, creative and amazing trends ruling our social media feeds.

Tantouring

Why have two steps when you can have one? Tantouring, as the name suggests, involves tanning and contouring with the same product and in the same step. In this makeup trend, we use a self-tanner to contour our skin and surprisingly, it works as well. This trend has been around for a while now, but it recently started getting a lot of attention on social media as influencers and celebs tried the hack themselves and loved it too.

Siren Eyes

It's time to master the siren gaze and bring our mysterious side out! These days, almost every other TikToker and model is leaving netizens obsessed with their Siren Eyes' tutorials and pictures. And, we ladies are rightfully tempted to try it out. For this makeup trend, you have to ace a smoked-out, elongated and sultry eyeliner look that will instantly turn you into a mythical mermaid-like creature. Bella Hadid, Alexa Demie, Rihanna, and Megan Fox love this trend and have been its flagbearers.

Magnetic Eyeliner

A magnetic eyeliner doubles as an eyelash glue too. All you have to do is apply the magnetic eyeliner on your eyelids just like the way you apply your basic eyeliner and apply your eyelashes over them, without any glue. Keep the faux lashes as close as you can to your own lashes.

Glossy Juicy Base

From beauty influencer James Charles to celebrity makeup artist Shayna Goldberg, several experts are in love with Glossy the Juicy Base trend. And, many have shared their tips and tricks to ace the look.

To achieve the ultra-dewy look that lasts all day, all you need to do is use cream-based products and add skin gloss on top. To lock everything in place, use a dewy setting spray in the end.

Zero Pigment Foundation

When most influencers were looking for the most pigmented foundation in the market, a brand came up with a zero pigment foundation and made everyone's jaws drop. And, we got to witness several influencers trying out this weird product. It promises to smooth and blur the appearance of skin and help with textures. It also gives a transparent-matte finish when applied evenly.

Glassy Blush

Glassy Blush is a light, jelly-like blush that looks translucent in the pot, but when you apply it to your cheeks, it turns pink. The brand says that the product mingles with your natural pH to create a blush hue that suits you beautifully.

Now that you have seen some makeup trends, let's check some skincare trends that are equally popular online these days.

