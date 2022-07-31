15 photos that will take you inside Kim Kardashian's glam wardrobe

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction as her work speaks volumes of her success. The beauty and business mogul has built an empire with the guidance and support of her mommy dearest Kris Jenner and today, she owns several brands and has a show titled 'The Kardashians' raking in profits too. When it comes to fashion, there is literally no one who can compete with Kim. Her commitment to her style is praise-worthy and she is unarguably a fashionista in her own right.

When she has to hit the red carpets or attend events like Met Gala, she plans for months and weeks before finalising her look. With an entourage of designers, stylists and MUAs, she has curated a ton of drop-dead gorgeous looks in the past. When she is out filming, walking on the streets or hitting the gym, she likes to pick clothes from her casual wardrobe, which are equally appealing and stylish. For meetings and formal set-ups, she has a formal closet, too, that is full of suits, blazers and crisp shirts.

But, her glam and glitz wardrobe is to die for! The embellished party gowns, see-through dresses and cocktails midis are steal-worthy and every girl would want to pose in them.

After scrolling for hours, we have shortlisted 15 of the best glam outfits of Kim Kardashian. So, if you are looking for some style cues, start taking notes and don't forget to bookmark your favourite ones.

Which is your favourite Kim Kardashian look?

