Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian among worst celeb private jet polluters, says study

Famous actors and prominent personalities sharing photos with their private jets have always caused a huge outcry on social media. Climate warriors often raise their voices against the use of private jets for commuting as it emits a lot of carbon that eventually affects our climate and environment. While the outrage might go unnoticed on social media at times, data and research help raise awareness and hold people accountable. This is why several studies have come up after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's picture next to a private jet went viral on social media.

New research by Yard has revealed the names of top 'climate criminals' who have the most contribution to carbon emissions and are flying on a private jet regularly. Several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Drake, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, Oprah Winfrey, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Wahlberg, have been named in the study.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift got the top spot on the list of celebs who were harming the environment by taking private planes on a regular basis and adding to the carbon emissions. According to the study by Yard, Swift’s plane flew 170 times between January 1 and July 19. The carbon emissions were estimated to be 8,293.54 tonnes, which is claimed to be 1,184.8 times more than an average person’s total annual emissions.

The other two spots were taken by boxing professional Floyd Mayweather and rapper Jay-Z. Drake had the 16th spot while Kylie Jenner had the 19th spot. Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Travis Scott were also on the list.

According to another analysis by celebrity flight-tracker @CelebJets, the members of the Kardashian family and Drake are among the top celebrity private jet polluters. The report stated that the Kardashians dominated the data for short flights this summer, followed by a customized Boeing 767 airliner owned by Drake.