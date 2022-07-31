Chris Rock jokes about infamous Oscar slap hours after Will Smith's apology video

It seems that American comedian Chris Rock is in no mood to address Will Smith's apology video, but is still okay making passing jokes about the Oscar incident. While performing on a stage in Atlanta on Friday night for his 'Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour', he addressed the infamous slap and called the 'Men In Black' actor 'Suge Smith'.

Rock's comments came hours after Smith posted a six-minute-long video to show how "deeply remorseful" he is for slapping the former during the Academy Awards in March.

"Everybody is trying to be a f---ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," Rock said. "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith. I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Rock later quipped, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Smith's latest apology video starts with the text, "Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Smith is then seen entering a room and talking about his altercation with Rock. He explained why he didn't apologize to Rock during his Oscar win acceptance speech for best actor in 'King Richard'. "I was fogged out by that point," he said. "It's all fuzzy."

Smith also shared that he's tried to contact Rock, but he indicated that he's not ready to talk and will reach out when he feels comfortable. "So I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you are ready to talk," Smith adds.

At the Oscar Awards, Smith charged the stage and slapped Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. A small clip of the incident made waves on the internet for months and the internet stood divided over the matter.

Following the shocking incident, the Academy sanctioned Smith by banning him from attending the prestigious awards ceremony for the next 10 years. In March, Smith issued an apology on Instagram, calling his behaviour "unacceptable and inexcusable."

