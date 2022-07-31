BTS viral vlog: RM aka Kim Namjoon takes fans across Switzerland & Paris in his latest video

After getting individual vlogs from popular K-pop band BTS' members V, J-Hope and Jimin, ARMY got a major surprise when RM dropped a vlog on the Bangtan TV YouTube channel. On Saturday, a new vlog arrived online and fans just couldn't keep calm. Hashtags started trending on Twitter and the video received over 2.7 million views within a few hours.

In the 34-minute-long video, RM is seen travelling across Switzerland and visiting museums and art stores. He can also be seen feasting on different delicacies with a big smile on his face. The clip starts with RM talking to the camera from his bed. "Today, I'm finally going to be off to Basel...I felt like I had to do something since I'm filming a vlog," he said. Next, the Korean rapper packed his luggage, went to the airport and headed for Basel.

RM stayed in Switzerland for four days. There he attended Art Basel, took a tram to visit the Foundation Beyeler, visited Lucerne and hiked to Mount Rigi and also strolled through the city and enjoyed sightseeing. On the third day of his trip, the rapper visited the Kunstmuseum Basel, the Vitra Design Museum and a gallery.

RM even showed a chair made by Coldplay's Chris Martin to his fans. It was displayed in the Vitra Design Museum.

Later in the vlog, RM is seen flying to Paris to attend the Pinault Collection and to visit Musee d'Orsay. The rapper is also seen taking a trip to Centre Georges-Pompidou and Orsay Museum. He ended the vlog on his way back to Seoul.