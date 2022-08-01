This brand is selling very common 'grandpa' shorts for Rs 15, 000, netizens are going crazy

Fashion is one of the most unpredictable things in this entire world. We have seen many times in the past how luxurious brands are selling common fabric pieces with a huge price tag, and now just adding another one to the list is a pair of blue strip shorts - very familiar menswear in an Indian household.



Luxury Brand Kobe has become the talk of the town after some desi Twitterati noticed the bizarre price for such an ordinary clothing item. A piece of fabric that anyone can buy at the price of Rs 100 bucks, but if you are willing to wear a Kobe one then you can buy it at a price of ₹15,450.



This all started after a Twitter user named Arshad Wahid shared a screengrab showing the two clothing items and the price.



The screenshot shows the image of a blue-print short and the second image shows a model wearing a very common checkered print matching shirt and shorts with an exorbitant price of 11 K.

Sharing the photo, the Twitter user wrote, ''Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?''



The price of this clothing piece, obviously will not sit well with the Indians who were left baffled over the fashion label's very usual collection and especially the price.

The tweet and the shorts have gone viral on the internet with many users sharing their views on the matter.



Retweeting the tweet, the user wrote, ''Who is buying clothes from these websites?''

''My grandpa used to wear these, didn't know he had dat dam paper,'' Another one wrote.

Meanwhile, if you remember last year Sabyasachi was trolled for selling a very common saree at an outrageously priced.