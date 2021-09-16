Singer Reba McEntire gets trapped after stairs collapse, rescued

According to multiple reports, country singer Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story window of an Oklahoma building by firefighters after the building’s staircase had collapsed.



The musician was reportedly touring a historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma, when the stair gave up and collapsed.

A local news channel spoke to the City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins, who has reportedly informed that the stairs connecting the second and third levels collapsed on top of the stairs below them.

McEntire and others touring the building were trapped inside after the crash on multiple floors, reports confirm.

On Wednesday, McEntire herself tweeted about the incident, writing, "While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” she wrote. “We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

The local news channel also reported that six other people were rescued to safety from the building along with McEntire, while one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

