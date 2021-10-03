Shree Saini becomes first Indian to win Miss World America

Shree Saini has made made history today by becoming the first Indo-American to be crowned Miss World America 2021. Saini is from Punjab.



Diana Hayden crowning Shree Saini at the event, which was held at Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles. She ids also the first Indian-origin contestant to represent America at a global stage.



Right after the crowning moment was over, Shree Saini said in her statement, "I am happy and quite nervous. I can't express my feelings (in words). All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honour."

Also read: WION exclusive: Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani- Sri Lanka, as a nation, loves Bollywood music

The official Instagram handle of Miss World America shared the news with a caption that read as, "Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of 'MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador', a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need. Among her many accomplishments, her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others.



We are certain Shree will continue to immaculately embody Beauty With A Purpose, and no doubt will be successful in raising awareness and attention to the Miss World America mission. Stay tuned and follow the Miss World America 2021 journey!"

Shree Saini has also been crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 at a pageant held in the Fords City of New Jersey.