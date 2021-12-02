Shawn Mendes drops heartbreak song after breakup with Camila Cabello: It'll be okay

Shawn Mendes' music has always pierced through our hearts. But this time for an entirely different reason!

Just two weeks after breaking with Camila Cabello, the singer has dropped his latest heartbreak song: 'It'll Be Okay'.



The soft number had got everyone wondering if the song is about the couple's recent break-up, with the lyrics going as, "Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide. It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."

Also read: The Power of the Dog review: Benedict Cumberbatch's a marvelous old, lonely ranch man



"We don't have to stay. I will love you either way. It'll be okay," a part of the song says.



On Tuesday, Mendes launched a 12-second teaser to the song, writing, "'It’ll be okay,' tomorrow 12/1 7:00 p.m. EST."



"We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they both wrote in their joint break-up statement last month.

Also read: Lawsuit claims R Kelly, manager tried to silence, intimidate abuse victims



“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual. They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones," a source told an entertainment portal.



Also read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari go on first trip since squashing of her conservatorship