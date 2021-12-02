Britney Spears, Sam Asghari go on first trip since squashing of her conservatorship

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have left America for a birthday vacation as the pop star turns 40 on Dec. 2.



On Wednesday, Spears wrote on Instagram, “Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

The photos Britney's referring to could be her recent flicks at a gas station in Los Angeles that were published by a media outlet.



The singer also shared videos of them kissing before boarding their flight.

Britney Spears is slowly but surely getting used to a life of freedom following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship. Recently, Britney had to turn down an invitation to attend old friend Paris Hilton’s wedding because of the then ongoing transition.



“She’s emotional. She needs some time to get used to her new way of living. She is adjusting to her new existence," a source told a media outlet.

