New York, United States

A growing sex trend taking over colleges in the United States has worried health practitioners. The trend calls for men to take what is being called “honey packets” that are promoted as sexual enhancers, the New York Post reported. Doctors are warning youngsters against taking this item which can prove dangerous to their health.

Advertisment

The honey packets claim to contain all-natural ingredients and are supposed to boost sexual performance and erection. The packets are becoming quite popular in the US, with social media videos showing youngsters talking about it.

However, upon testing, these packets were revealed to contain some dangerous items that can cause serious damage to health. A report by USA Today states that they had hidden pharmaceutical drugs, most similar to the active ingredients found in Cialis and Viagra. Both are medicines for erectile dysfunction approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

One of these ingredients is sildenafil which can trigger dangerous side effects. A person is at risk of experiencing sudden blood pressure spikes, chest pain, vision changes, and heart attacks.

Advertisment

Also Read: What is demisexuality? London rapper Tulisa reveals dating makes her 'sick'

The biggest problem in regulating their availability is that they are marketed as dietary supplements. This means that they don't need to be approved by the FDA, and so their ingredients go unchecked.

Experts worry about accessibility

Advertisment

Dr Jesse Mills, a clinical professor and director of the Men’s Clinic at UCLA, talked to USA Today about how easily accessible they are. “It’s crazy. You can go to any liquor store and truck stop and buy a honey packet, and you have no idea what’s in there," he said.

Since these honey packets are more popular among college-goers, experts also worry about the prospects of them being taken in combination with alcohol at parties. Dr Peter Leone, a professor at the University of North Carolina warns that this can lead to severe drops in blood pressure, dizziness, or fainting.

Experts feel that consumption of these packets indicates the lack of focus on sexual health, and more importance being assigned to sexual performance and competing with ex-lovers. They say that taking these unregulated supplements without due diligence and caution can prove harmful.