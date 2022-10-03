Recreate Alia Bhatt's TIME 100 Impact 2022 award look in under $2500

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looked every bit gorgeous, on Saturday, as she received her TIME100 Impact award by Time Magazine at the National Gallery Singapore. For the special day, she opted for a gold lame pleated gown by designers Gauri & Nainika and styled it in her own unique way to curate a glamorous look.

Channelling her inner Greek Goddess, the actress posed gracefully for the lens throughout the event and aced the maternity fashion moment with her ensemble. For accessories, she opted for diamond-studded bracelets, rings and dot earrings.

Leaving her tresses open, she flaunted her beach waves at the award ceremony. Coming to her makeup, she opted for nude tones with brown smokey eyes and soft contour to keep all the attention to her outfit.

Wondering how you can recreate her look in under $2500? Well, here're some tips!

The Gauri & Nainika outfit donned by Alia is available for purchase online for less than $2350. If you want to go for the exact same look, buy the same gown or look for a dupe if you wish to save money.

Once you have decided on the outfit, it's time for styling. Look for bracelets and rings that best complement your outfit. Ditch the necklace for this look to keep all the attention on its plunging neckline.

For makeup, just like Alia, opt for neutral tones and keep it minimal. Don't go for bright reds, pinks and maroons.

On the movie front, Alia will feature next in 'Heart of Stone', which is helmed by Tom Harper. The diva will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, she also has Dharma Productions' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the pipeline.