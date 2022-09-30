Alia Bhatt launches maternity-wear line to help moms-to-be have 'bump-friendly' style

Two years after she launched a conscious clothing apparel brand for children, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is launching her own line of maternity wear for moms-to-be to have a "bump-friendly" wardrobe. The diva took to social media on Friday to make the announcement. Sharing a long note, she shared how her own sense of style changed after she got pregnant and what style challenges she faced as her body changed with each trimester.

Alia started her note with a witty remark. She wrote, "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway."

The actress continued, "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

Sharing how she made her own personal style more bump-friendly, she said, "I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks.' What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!" Check out the post below!

Known for her performances in blockbuster movies such as 'Student of the Year', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Raazi' and 'Darlings', Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The brilliant actress and producer is also on the track to make her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's 'Heart Of Stone', which also stars Gal Gadot. She was recently honoured with Time100 Impact Award by Time Magazine.

Speaking of her upcoming films, the actress will feature next in 'Heart of Stone', which is helmed by Tom Harper. The diva will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has Dharma Productions' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the pipeline.