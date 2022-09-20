Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's breezy kaftan kurta is both affordable and stylish

Actress Alia Bhatt has been serving gorgeous maternity looks ever since she announced her pregnancy and embarked on a journey to promote her film 'Brahmastra'. Recently, she was spotted wearing a beautiful printed kurta set from Sonam Luthria that instantly caught everyone's attention. Radiating elegance as always, the diva posed for the lens next to her husband Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Looking every bit gorgeous, she smiled from ear to ear and greeted the paps.

Coming to her sartorial pick for the day, the diva paired her outfit with gold hoop earrings. For her footwear, she opted for comfy sandals. For her makeup, she chose a soft glam look. Leaving her tresses open, she flaunted her wavy hair.

The ensemble worn by Alia might look super expensive and bougie but it is actually quite affordable. After a little research, we found that the kurta set can be yours for just $206, which is approximately Rs 16,500.

The ensemble is available for purchase on the official website of the fashion designer and is available in six different sizes.

According to the website, the kurta "features an embellished neckline paired with straight pants for festive occasions like mehendi parties, poojas". Take a look!

Also read: Margot Robbie sets major style goals in strapless dress at 'Amsterdam' premiere red carpet

Coming to her movie front, the actress will feature next in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh alongside Alia.