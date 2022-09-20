Margot Robbie sets major style goals in strapless dress at 'Amsterdam' premiere red carpet

Margot Robbie made heads turn at the New York City premiere of 'Amsterdam' on Sunday. Donning a gorgeous Chanel strapless dress, the Chanel ambassador shined like a true fashionista on the red carpet.

Her dress featured a ruched overlay bodice along with a romantic double-tiered lace skirt. Kate Young styled the diva for the event and helped her look her best for the special day.

The two-time Oscar nominee paired her OOTD with a mini quilted handbag. To accessorise, she opted for dazzling earrings and silver platform heels.

For her makeup, she opted for rosy hues, soft blush and defined eyes. Leaving her tresses open, she opted for wavy locks. Her hairstylist for the day was Bryce Scarlett and MUA was Pati Dubruff.

Her love for Chanel outfits is not unknown and she often dons clothes bought from the French atelier. Back in 2020, she wore a gorgeous Chanel couture dress from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 1994 collection for the Oscars.

On the movie front, Robbie will star in 'Babylon' alongside Brad Pitt in December this year.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the actress will be producing a period heist film within the 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise.