Chris Redd announces his exit from 'Saturday Night Live', calls it an 'experience of a lifetime'

One after the other, longtime cast members of 'Saturday Night Live' are departing from the comedy showcase for unknown reasons. In May, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney announced their exits and this month, we saw Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari bidding adieu to the show. And, Chris Redd is the latest member to make an exit from the Emmy Award-winning show.

Redd is the eighth cast member to leave the long-running NBC sketch show before the premiere of its season 48, which is scheduled for October 1. To put it out in the public, he has shared an official statement.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough."

Redd first joined the show in 2017 as a featured player. He was later hired as the main cast member of the show. He is best known for his impressions of Barack Obama and Kanye West. He even won an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for co-writing 'Come Back Barack'.

Also read: Did you notice 'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

SNL is yet to formally announce the list of cast members that are going to be a part of season 48. Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Thompson and Bowen Yang are expected to star in the upcoming season.