Priyanka Chopra signed as Bvlgari Global Ambassador

In a major boost to Priyanka Chopra’s global domination, the actress has now been signed as Italian jewellery company Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador.

Announcing the exciting news, Bvlgari posted: "Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the Bvlgari family. The unstoppably talented actor, film producer, and activist makes her entrance as Global Ambassador in bold Bvlgari jewelry.”

The post included pictures of the actress sporting a B.zero1 Rock studded necklace and ring combination.

Confirming the same, Priyanka too shared a picture of herself and wrote, "So proud to join the @bulgari family as a Global Ambassador. Thank you @jc.babin and the entire team for such a warm welcome. There are so many things that drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer…from the rare gemstones used in so many of Bvlgari's creations, to the scented flowers used in their fragrances and beyond. I'm looking forward to an amazing partnership…and of course wearing lots of stunning jewlery! (sic)"

