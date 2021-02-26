Prince William, Kate Middleton not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Since the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah was announced, the British royal family has reportedly shown their discomfort with it, with many insiders claiming that the Queen is not happy with this move by the young royal couple.

According to Us Weekly, even Kate Middleton and Prince William are not happy with the move. The source said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are 'appalled' and painted a grave picture of the situation, “It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast,” the source said.

Meghan and Harry's interview was announced before the Queen's husband and Prince Harry's grandfather was hospitalized. Philip, 99, sought treatment as a precaution for a non-COVID-related issue, and is "comfortable and responding to treatment," the palace said earlier this week. He is feeling “a lot better,” Prince Edward told Sky News, per BBC's report recently.

A separate source told Us that Kate and William, have nothing to worry about their image and won't be called out during the interview." They won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate,” that source said.“They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire.”



'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast



"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.



"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."



Second baby on its way! Timeline of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal love story



A royal source said that as Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, any decisions they make with regard to media commitments are up to them. They are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans, the source said.

William and Harry's relationship has been strained for years, and they had several fallouts prior to and after Harry and Meghan's wedding. A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that "it's not where it once was. However, they are brothers and will support each other and are committed to coming together to honor their late mother's legacy."

The Sunday Times has reported recently that multiple sources close to William revealed that the Duke of Cambridge thought his brother and sister-in-law had been“insulting and disrespectful” to the Queen in their statement in response to the Queen's announcement that she was stripping them of their royal patronages and military honors.



Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson said in response to the Queen's statement, "As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

According to PEOPLE, a source told the publication that the challenge of keeping the royal roles stems from the couple's commercial relationships with companies like Netflix and Spotify. However, the Queen's view is that members of the royal family can't be "half in, half out", that is, representing the Queen and the U.K. while also pursuing personal financial goals.



Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

A source previously noted to PEOPLE, "It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option."

Despite losing his military titles Prince Harry would still have his Invictus Games Foundation, the Paralympic-style contests for service members which also incorporates the Endeavour Fund. He also retains his personal charity Sentebale, which he set up with friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic in southern Africa. Harry will additionally continue to work with WellChild, which aids sick children and their families.



