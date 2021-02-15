Second baby on its way! Timeline of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal love story

The proud father

Proud father, Prince Harry, adressed the media soon after the baby's birth. The baby will be the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world's longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules. However, the child will not automatically be a prince or a princess as any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.

The parents are officially titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

(Photograph:AFP)