Second baby on its way! Timeline of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal love story

She was an actress in a US show and he is part of British royal family- 6th in line for the throne. They came from different worlds yet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were destined to ghet married. The couple met through a mutual friend who set them up on a blind date. Prince Harry later recalled that he knew 'she was the one' the first time he met Meghan. The couple kept their relationship hush-hush initially and made their relationship public on in November 2017 when they got engaged. Here they pose for the first time as an officially engaged couple.
(Photograph:AFP)
Public appearances
Britain's Prince Harry was photographed in public with Markle only a few times before they got engaged. They were seen at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Royal Wedding
Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, a US-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch's Windsor Castle home in May last year.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Dreamy carriage
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, 19th May 2018.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Royal couple
Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland February 13, 2018.
(Photograph:Reuters)
First baby announcement
In October 2018, Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together, five months after their wedding.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The big move
Prince Harry and Meghan, photographed at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain 11th March, 2019- one of last few engagements that the couple made with the royal family. The couple also made news when they decided to move out of Kensington Palace which they were sharing with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple moved to two-story Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Palace ahead of their child's birth.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The proud father
Proud father, Prince Harry, adressed the media soon after the baby's birth. The baby will be the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world's longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules. However, the child will not automatically be a prince or a princess as any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.
The parents are officially titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
(Photograph:AFP)
Announcing megxit
In October 2019, after announcing a six-week break from royal duties in the beginning ofNovember and the couple spent Christmas away from the rest of the royal family. Shortly after their return from vacation, the Royal couple announced that they were working to become "financially independent" and will be taking a "step back" from the royal family.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Suffered a miscarriage
In 2020, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the 'unbearable grief' she experienced when she had a miscarriage. In an article that Meghan wrote, ''I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,".
In the article, she added, ''Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Second baby!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's made Valentine's Day more memorable. The couple announced the big news via a spokesperson along with a black and white photograph of a visibly pregnant Meghan lying on grass with one hand on her stomach and her head resting on Harry`s leg. The photo was taken by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson’s statement on Sunday reads.