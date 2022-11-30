Prince William and wife Kate Middleton set off to the US for the first time in eight years

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have set off to the United States. Media reports said this is their first visit across the Atlantic in eight years. This is also their first trip to the country as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their destination is Boston in the state of Massachusetts in northeastern America. This will be a three-day sojourn that will end on Friday evening with a ceremony related to the Earthshot Prize. The award was launched by Prince William and famous naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough in 2020. It is bestowed on individuals who have contributed to the cause of environmentalism and climate change.

The ceremony promises to be star-studded. To be held at Boston's MGM Music Hall, celebrities like singers Billie Eilish and Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and actor Rami Malek. Attenborough will be there too as last year, and Cate Blanchett, who is a judge.

Earlier this year, William became the heir apparent to the British throne after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 at Balmoral Castle. His father, formerly Prince Charles, became the reigning monarch, King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II's reign lasted for 70 years. She passed away as the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history. She had become the Queen in 1952 after her father George VI's death.